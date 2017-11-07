GBP/USD Forecast: bears could target sub-1.2800 level on weaker UK jobs report

The British Pound came under some renewed selling pressure on Tuesday after BoE Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent disappointed market participants by not providing any clues over rate hike prospects. Moreover, cautious tone on risks of trade post Brexit clearly suggested that he is unlikely to vote for a rate hike in the next MPC meeting in August and weighed heavily on the Sterling.

The GBP/USD pair was seen consolidating overnight losses to fresh two-week lows as investors now look forward to the UK labor market report and the Fed Chair Janet Yellen's testimony before placing any aggressive directional bets. Today's UK employment figures, due for release during European trading session is expected to show wages advancing during the three month to May. A weaker-than-expected wage growth numbers would further dampen expectations of any BoE action in the near-future and pave way for continuation of the pair's downslide on Wednesday.

Technically, the pair has decisively weakened below 50-day SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2589-1.3030 latest upswing, albeit is finding some support at 200-SMA (4-hourly). Hence, a follow through selling pressure below 1.2830 area is likely to accelerate the fall towards 50% Fibonacci retracement level support near 1.2810-1.2800 region before the pair eventually drops to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level support near 1.2760-55 support zone.

Alternatively, any recovery attempts back above 1.2870-75 region now seems to confront fresh supply near the 1.2900 handle, above which a bout of short-covering could lift the pair towards 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level resistance near 1.2930 level en-route 1.2975-80 strong horizontal hurdle. A strong follow through buying interest above the mentioned resistance levels might now negate any near-term bearish bias and boost the pair back above the key 1.30 psychological mark towards retesting an important barrier near 1.3030-50 region.