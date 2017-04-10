GBP/USD Forecast: bears awaiting for a break below 1.3230-20 support

On Wednesday, the GBP/USD pair failed to build on better-than-expected UK services PMI-led up-move and failed just ahead of the 1.3300 handle. The US Dollar recovered some of its early lost ground after upbeat ADP report and US ISM non-manufacturing PMI, which eventually kept a lid on any further up-move for the pair. The pair subsequently dropped back closer to near three-week lows during Asian session on Thursday but managed to bounce off lows amid mixed USD performance.

Meanwhile, growing market conviction that the Fed would eventually move towards raising interest rates for the third time this year might continue to support the greenback and contribute towards keeping a lid any sharp up-move for the major.

The pair has held within its three-day old familiar trading range as investors now look forward to speeches by the Fed and BoE policy makers. The Fed Governor Jerome Powell and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker would grab the spotlight during early NA session, while comments by external BOE MPC member Ian McCafferty and BoE Chief Economist Andy Haldane would also play an important role in determining the pair's near-term trajectory.

Technically, the pair is finding some buying interest around the 1.3230-20 region, nearing 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2774-1.3657 recent upswing. Hence, it would be prudent to wait for a decisive break through the mentioned support before positioning for additional near-term depreciating move for the major.

A convincing break below the mentioned support would turn the pair vulnerable to break below 1.3200 mark and accelerate the fall towards 50-day SMA support near the 1.3140 region en-route the 1.3100 handle, coinciding with 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.

Conversely, any up-move might continue to confront fresh supply near 1.3285-90 area, which if cleared might trigger a short-covering bounce towards 1.3340-45 intermediate resistance en-route the 1.3390-1.3400 strong hurdle.