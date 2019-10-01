UK GDP report-led uptick on Monday turned out to be rather short-lived.

Brexit uncertainties/stronger USD contributed towards capping the pair.

Manufacturing PMI prints from the UK and the US eyed for some impetus.

The GBP/USD pair had some good two-way price moves on Monday and finally ended the day nearly unchanged, just below the 1.2300 round-figure mark. The British Pound picked up some pace during the European session on Monday following the release of final UK GDP report, showing that the economic growth stood at 1.3% yearly rate during the April-June quarter as compared to 1.2% initially reported. The pair recovered farther from three-week lows and touched an intraday high level of 1.2346, albeit a combination of factors kept a lid on any strong follow-through momentum.

Brexit uncertainties continue to weigh

Given that the UK PM Boris Johnson remains firm to leave the EU on October 31, the fact that he might be looking for a way to circumvent the Benn Act around the Brexit delay turned out to be one of the key factors holding investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets. This was further reaffirmed by the UK Finance Minister Sajid Javid, who signalled that the UK is leaving the EU by October 31st and didn't rule out the possibilities of leaving without a deal. Adding to this, the prevalent bullish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar further collaborated towards capping gains for the major.



Despite the recent political drama in the United States, the greenback remained well supported by growing optimism over a possible resolution of the prolonged US-China trade disputes. Adding to this, a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields helped offset political jitters in the form of impeachment proceedings against the US President Donald Trump and a related whistleblower investigation, and further underpinned the USD demand. Even Monday's disappointing release of Chicago PMI, which fell to 47.1 in September from 50.4 previous and marked the lowest reading since Q3 2009, did little to hinder the ongoing USD bullish run.



The pair now seems to have stabilized a bit and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, below the 1.2300 handle, through the Asian session on Tuesday. Given that the incoming Brexit-related headlines might continue to act as a key driver of the broader market sentiment surrounding the Sterling, Tuesday's release of UK manufacturing PMI seems unlikely to provide any meaningful impetus. Later during the early North-American session, the release of US ISM manufacturing PMI will influence the USD price dynamics and assist traders to grab some short-term trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much and the 1.2270 region – marking 50% Fibo. level of the 1.1959-1.2582 recent strong recovery move – remains a key pivotal point for short-term traders. Below the mentioned support, the pair is likely to accelerate the slide further towards the 1.2240-35 intermediate support en-route 61.8% Fibo. level - near the 1.2200 round-figure mark.



On the flip side, any meaningful attempted recovery might continue to confront some fresh supply and remain capped near the 1.2340-45 confluence region – comprising of 38.2% Fibo. level and 200-period EMA on the 4-hourly chart. However, a follow-through momentum has the potential to lift the pair beyond the 1.2370-75 intermediate resistance towards reclaiming the 1.2400 round-figure mark.