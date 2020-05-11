GBP/USD Forecast: Bears await a double-top confirmation, Brexit negotiations in focus

GBP/USD recovers further from 2-1/2-week lows amid sustained USD selling.

Negative Fed rate speculations, awful NFP undermined the greenback demand.

The upside seems capped as the focus shifts to Brexit negotiations starting today.

The GBP/USD pair gained some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and built on the previous day's modest bounce from 2-1/2-week lows. The uptick was being supported by the prevalent US dollar selling bias amid speculations that the Fed might be forced to push interest rates below zero. This comes on the back of the latest optimism over the easing of lockdown restrictions and hopes for a quicker than anticipated global economic recovery from the coronavirus-induced lockdowns. Adding to this, easing tensions between China and the United States further boosted investors' confidence, which, in turn, undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status against its British counterpart.

The USD bulls failed to gain any respite and remained on the defensive following the release of the latest US monthly employment details. The NFP report showed that the US economy shed a record 20.5 million jobs in April and the unemployment rate shot to 14.7%. The data, however, did little to provide any meaningful impetus, albeit the UK PM Boris Johnson's recent indication to partially re-open the economy from Monday remained supportive of the uptick. However, persistent Brexit-related worries kept a lid on any runaway rally, rather led to a pullback of around 65-70 pips from daily tops. Hence, the key focus will remain on the third round of Brexit negotiations starting this Monday.

Meanwhile, the easing of lockdown restrictions led to a further improvement in the global risk sentiment and assisted the pair to hold above the 1.2400 mark through the Asian session. There isn’t any major market-moving economic data due for release on Monday, either from the UK or the US. Hence, any fresh Brexit developments will play a key role in influencing the sterling. Apart from this, the USD price dynamics might further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities around the pair.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair last week showed some resilience below a short-term ascending trend-line extending from late-March. The mentioned trend-line marks the neckline support of a bearish double-top chart pattern formation near the very important 200-day SMA and should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. The key support is currently pegged near the 1.2320 region, which if broken will confirm a near-term bearish breakdown and turn the pair vulnerable to resume its depreciating trend. In the meantime, any meaningful slide below the 1.2400 mark is likely to find some intermediate support near the 1.2350-45 region.

On the flip side, Friday’s swing high, around the 1.2465 zone, now seems to act as an immediate resistance, above which the pair is likely to aim towards reclaiming the key 1.2500 psychological mark. Some follow-through buying should assist the pair to further accelerate the move up towards the 1.2600 mark en-route the 1.2640-45 barrier (200-DMA). A convincing break through will negate the bearish set-up and prompt some aggressive short-covering move, setting the stage for a further near-term appreciating move.