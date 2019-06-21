GBP/USD Forecast: Bears are back as Boris Johnson faces Brexit-loving members

- GBP/USD has been falling from the highs following political developments and the dovish BOE decision.
- Additional UK developments and concerns about US-Iranian tensions will likely determine the pound's price action.
- Friday's four-hour chart shows that GBP/USD lost critical support.
The pound has been unable to sustain the rally – which stood on shaky ground – and has fallen back to the previous range.
Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson will face off his successor Jeremy Hunt in the final stage of the Conservative Party's leadership contest where 160,000 members will cast their votes via post. Johnson won the last two rounds of voting among Tory MPs by a wide margin. Hunt topped environment minister Michael Gove by only votes.
Johnson has been accused of sending mixed messages – telling each MP what that member wanted to hear. He will have an easier task now as the membership leans heavily towards leaving the EU without a deal. Hunt is seen as a moderate, and Johnson may now sharpen his Brexit credentials by adopting a harder stance on Brexit.
Johnson's all but certain entry to 10 Downing Street is weighing on the pound which tends to decline on rising prospects of a hard Brexit. The news has come after the Bank of England's worrying comments. The BOE noted a deterioration in the economic outlook due to trade tensions and also assessed that the acceleration in wage growth has probably leveled off. The bank has repeated that it is assuming a smooth exit from the EU – but added that market pricing differs.
Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England, has warned that those promoting a hard Brexit should be fully aware of the consequences.
Markets are still digesting the recent decision by the US Federal Reserve which has opened the door to rate cuts. The world's largest economy is doing well, but soft inflation and trade uncertainties weigh. The Fed's move has weighed on the dollar, and perhaps the greenback's rise against the pound reflects profit-taking after the substantial move.
US-Iranian tensions are also eyed. According to the New York Times, President Donald Trump has abruptly decided to abort an airstrike on Iranian targets that he had previously ordered. Tensions have been intensifying since Iran downed a US drone earlier this week.
Overall, internal UK politics and geopolitical tensions are eyed today.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
The four-hour chart is showing that GBP/USD has dropped off the uptrend support line it fought so hard to recapture. Cable temporarily dropped by the 100 Simple Moving Average – currently standing at 1.2665 – but the break has not been confirmed.
Momentum remains positive, and the pair holds above the 50 SMA. The technical picture is leaning bearish, but not extreme.
Support awaits at 1.2660, which provided support in mid-June. It is closely followed by 1.2640 which was a swing low earlier this month. The next cushion awaits at 1.2605 which capped GBP/USD early this week and provided support in May. The following lines are 1.2560 and 1.2505.
Resistance awaits at 1.2710 which was a swing high last week, followed by the all-important double-top of 1.2765. The next lines to watch are 1.2815 and 1.2870.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
