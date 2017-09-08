GBP/USD Forecast: bearish until holds below 1.3030, UK manufacturing data eyed

The GBP/USD pair swung from session low level of 1.2968 to 1.3028 and finally ended nearly unchanged on Wednesday, which was dominated by intensifying geopolitical tensions between the US and N. Korea. The pair now seems to have entered a consolidation phase and has been oscillating within 25-30 pips trading range around the key 1.30 psychological mark.

Traders seemed to be waiting for a busy UK economic calendar, with spotlight on manufacturing/industrial production data. This seconded by UK trade balance and construction output data would drive the pair during European trading session. From the US, the release of PPI and weekly unemployment claims are unlikely to big major market-movers as the key focus remains on Friday's consumer inflation figures, which might influence Fed rate hike expectations and help determine the next leg of directional move for the major.

Technically, the pair failed to extend its tepid recovery move beyond 1.3030 support turned resistance level. With short-term indicators gradually moving into negative territory, the pair now seems positioned to correct further in the near-term. The bearish bias would be reinforced once the pair decisively breaks below an important confluence support near the 1.2930 region, comprising of 50-day SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2589-1.3269 recent up-move.

A convincing break below the mentioned support would turn the pair vulnerable to extend the near-term corrective slide towards 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level support near mid-1.2800s, with some intermediate support near 1.2880-75 zone.

Conversely, a follow through recovery momentum beyond 1.3030-35 immediate hurdle could trigger a short-covering bounce and accelerate the up-move towards 1.3065 horizontal resistance en-route the 1.3100 handle, also coinciding with 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level.