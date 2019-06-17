Rising fears of a no-deal Brexit continues to weigh on the GBP.
Resurgent USD demand further adds to the selling bias on Friday.
Bears take some breather amid receding UK political uncertainty.
The GBP/USD pair extended its rejection slide from the 1.2750-60 region and remained under some heavy selling pressure for the third consecutive session on Friday. The British Pound remained depressed on the back of persistent worries over a no-deal Brexit - especially after Thursday's result of the first ballot for Tory leadership contest showed that hardline Brexiteer Boris Johnson received an impressive 114 votes. This coupled with a goodish pickup in the US Dollar demand exerted some additional downward pressure on the last trading day of the week.
The greenback picked up the pace following the release of Friday's monthly retail sales figures, showing that the headline sales came in slightly weaker while ex-autos and control group sales bettered expectations. Adding to this, big upward revisions of the previous month's readings weakened the case for an immediate rate cut move by the Fed and provided a strong boost to the buck, which further benefitted from escalating geopolitical tensions after apparent attacks on two tankers near the Strait of Hormuz.
The pair tumbled to two-week lows, below the 1.2600 handle and back closer to multi-month lows touched on May 31, albeit managed to stage a modest bound during the Asian session on Monday amid receding UK political uncertainty. In the latest development, the UK Health Minister Matt Hancock dropped out of the leadership race and endorsed Boris Johnson to be Britain's next PM. Tory MPs will now vote for the second time on Tuesday and bring down the number of candidates to two by Thursday, after which the party’s 160,000 members will select the winner through a postal ballot.
In the meantime, the BoE's Inflation Report Hearings on Monday might influence the GBP price dynamics and provide some short-term impetus in absence of any major market moving economic releases from the UK. Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket - featuring the release of Empire State Manufacturing Index, might further collaborate towards producing some trading opportunities. The key focus, however, will remain on the UK political headlines and this week's big event risk - the latest FOMC monetary policy update, scheduled to be announced on Wednesday.
From a technical perspective, the attempted bounce on Monday seemed to lack any strong bullish conviction and hence, runs the risk of running out of the steam rather quickly. Bearish traders are likely to aim for a sustained break below the recent swing lows support near the 1.2560-55 region, below which the pair is likely to accelerate the slide further towards challenging the key 1.2500 psychological mark.
On the flip side, immediate resistance is now pegged near the 1.2620 region, above which the pair is likely to head towards testing the 1.2660-70 supply zone. A follow-through buying might assist the pair to move back above the 1.2700 round figure mark, though the 1.2750-60 resistance might continue to keep a lid on any subsequent up-move. The latter should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders and help determine the pair's next leg of a directional move.
