GBP/USD Forecast: bearish pressure persist, UK GDP to offer little support

The bearish pressure around the British Pound remains unabated, with the GBP/USD pair extending its downward trajectory for the third consecutive session and hitting fresh eight-week lows. Against the backdrop of a dovish BoE tilt, uncertainty over Brexit talks now seems to be acting as a key drag on the major.

The pair held weaker below the 1.28 handle as traders now look forward to the second estimate of the UK GDP numbers for Q2 2017, which is expected to match the preliminary release and come-in to show a q-o-q growth of 0.3% and hence, seems unlikely to provide any immediate respite for the GBP bulls. Later during the NA session, the release of weekly jobless claims and existing home sales data from the US would also be looked upon for some short-term impetus.

From a technical perspective, the pair still seems far from being oversold and with short-term momentum indicators holding in negative territory, the bearish slide is more likely to get extended towards mid-1.2700s. A follow through selling pressure would risk a test of sub-1.27 level, marking 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2109-1.3269 up-move, before the pair eventually drops to the very important 200-day SMA support, currently near the 1.2655-50 region.

On the flip side, any recovery attempts back above the 1.2800 handle might now confront some fresh supply near the 1.2825-30 region (38.2% Fibonacci retracement level), above which a bout of short-covering could lift the pair back towards 100-day SMA near 1.2885 level, en-route 1.2900 round figure mark.