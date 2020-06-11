GBP/USD Current price: 1.2588

The UK Government reaffirmed it wouldn’t ask for a Brexit extension beyond December 31.

Industrial Production in the kingdom seen falling by 15.0% MoM in April.

GBP/USD pierced the 1.2600 level, a steeper decline expected once below 1.2580.

The GBP/USD pair put an end to its winning streak, closing the day int he red near a daily low of 1.2599. The Pound was dragged lower by the sour tone of the market but Brexit woes also took their toll on the UK currency. The kingdom has up to June 30 to ask for an extension of the transition period, set to finish on December 31. UK Cabinet Minister Michael Gove hit the wires this Thursday, repeating that they won’t ask for an extension, despite the lack of progress in talks with the EU. The greenback, in the meantime, met safe-haven demand, advancing against most of its high-yielding rivals.

Friday will be a busy day in the UK macroeconomic calendar, although data is from April, and the market won’t be extremely shocked with bad numbers. The country will publish its April Trade Balance, and Industrial Production, this last seen down by 15.0% in the month. The UK will also publish its monthly GDP estimate, foreseen at -18.4%.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is trading a couple of pips above the mentioned daily low and at risk of extending its slide during the upcoming sessions. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is well below its 20 SMA, which slowly turns south above the 1.2700 level. Technical indicators, in the meantime, maintain their strong bearish slopes within negative levels, the RSI approaching oversold readings. The immediate support is at 1.2580, where the pair has some relevant intraday lows from early June. Once below the level, the next relevant support is 1.2500, June 4 daily low.

Support levels: 1.2580 1.2545 1.2500

Resistance levels: 1.2630 1.2685 1.2720