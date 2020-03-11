Current Price: 1.2831
- UK budget and Bank of England rate cut mostly ignored by the pound.
- GBP/USD back near weekly lows on the back of a stronger US dollar.
The GBP/USD pair resumed the correction from 1.3200 during the American session as the US Dollar Index printed fresh highs. While the US dollar starts to move back toward pre-crash levels, Wall Street equity prices hit new lows.The Bank of England did not wait for the next meeting and on Wednesday announced a 50 basis rate cut to tend of the negative impact from the spread of the coronavirus. The decision came in before the presentation of the budget. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak unveiled a 30 billion pound emergency boost to spending. The pound reacted modestly while most analysts considered the announcements as positive for sterling.
GBP/USD Short-term technical outlook
Cable dropped to fresh weekly lows during the American session, extending to almost four hundred pips the decline from Monday’s peak. Technical indicators in short-term charts are approaching oversold levels but still point lower, suggesting more losses ahead. The GBP/USD is holding around 1.2830, a relevant support; if it breaks below, the February low at 1.2720 would be exposed. Interim support levels are seen at 1.2800 and 1.2760.
Support levels: 1.2770 1.2720 1.2700
Resistance levels: 1.2890 1.2940 1.2980
