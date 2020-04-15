GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2550
- UK ministers discussed social distancing measures, no talks about an exit strategy.
- GBP/USD finished the day above a critical Fibonacci level, overall positive.
The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.2436, recovering some 100 pips ahead of the close. The pair swung at the dollar’s rhythm, as market players continued to ignore UK-related headlines. Nevertheless, the situation in the kingdom remains tough. The coronavirus death toll rose to 12,868 as the country reported 761 new fatalities in the last 24 hours. PM Johnson’s spokesman said that ministers were considering the review of social distancing measures, while an exit strategy has not yet been discussed, given that the UK needs to get beyond the peak before starting such discussion.
Meanwhile, BOE’s Deputy Governor Sam Woods said that the UK is at the beginning of a significant downturn in the economy, adding that it would be hard to cover the full turnover resulting from the ongoing pandemic. The UK macroeconomic calendar will remain empty on Thursday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair has settled above the 61.8% retracement of its March decline at 1.2515, an immediate support level. The short-term picture is neutral-to-bullish as the pair managed to recover above all of its moving averages, while technical indicators returned to positive levels, although lacking enough directional strength. The recovery could continue should the pair firm up above 1.2600, the immediate resistance.
Support levels: 1.2515 1.2480 1.2430
Resistance levels: 1.2600 1.2640 1.2685
