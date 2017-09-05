GBP/USD Forecast: bearish potential increases ahead of BOE

The GBP/USD pair traded mute around 1.2930/60, pretty much since the day started, easing after the European opening, despite good news released overnight, as the BRC reported that retail sales jumped by 5.6% in April when compared to a year earlier, reverting March's 1.0% drop. Broad dollar's demand is pushing the pair towards 1.2900, with the pair looking increasingly bearish in the short term.

There is no specific catalyst for the ongoing dollar demand, but as relief came to Europe with Macron's victory in France, investors are now focusing on Central Banks for clues. The Bank of England will have its monetary policy meeting this Thursday, and despite mounting inflationary pressures in the kingdom, rates are expected to remain unchanged, which may end up triggering a downward move in the Pound, as the US Federal Reserve is largely expected to keep on tightening, high-lightening the imbalances between both.

Trading at its lowest for the week, the 4 hours chart shows that the price is extending below a flat 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators are entering negative territory, supporting a new leg lower on a break below 1.2900, Friday's low and the immediate support. The next bearish target comes then at 1.2865, en route to 1.2830.

The daily high was set at 1.2960, with a recovery above it favoring another approach to the 1.3000 threshold, although a break above this last seems quite unlikely for this Tuesday.

