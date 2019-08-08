Prolonged Brexit-related uncertainties continue to weigh on the British Pound.

A slump in the US bond yields undermined the USD and helped limit the slide.

Having failed to capitalize on the previous session's positive move to levels just above the 1.2200 handle, the GBP/USD pair traded with a mild negative bias on Wednesday and remained confined well within a broader trading range held over the past one week or so. The GBP bulls held on the defensive amid persistent uncertainty surrounding Britain's exit from the European Union by the new extended deadline on Oct. 31. Market concerns were further fueled by Irish finance minister Paschal Donohoe's comments on Wednesday saying that backstop has to be in the Brexit withdrawal agreement and that there is a growing risk of a no-deal Brexit.

USD weakness extended some support

The pair dropped to an intraday low level of 1.2121, albeit the downside remained cushioned on the back of some renewed US Dollar selling bias. Given the recent escalation in the US-China trade tensions, a free-fall across global bond yields indicated that investors are growing increasingly pessimistic about the outlook for the world economy. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond fell to its lowest level since Oct. 2016 on Wednesday, which eventually weighed on the greenback and helped the pair to finally settle around 20-pips off daily lows, just below mid-1.2100s.



The pair edged higher during the Asian session on Thursday but seemed to lack any strong bullish conviction. In absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the UK, the incoming Brexit-related headlines will play an important role in influencing the broader market sentiment surrounding the British Pound. Later during the early North-American session, the second-tier US economic releases - initial weekly jobless claims and Final Wholesale Inventories - might also fail to provide any meaningful impetus to the major.

Short-term technical outlook

Meanwhile, the technical set-up continues to favour bearish traders and a convincing breakthrough the 1.2100 handle will reinforce the negative outlook, below which the pair might turn vulnerable to accelerate the downfall further towards challenging the key 1.20 psychological mark. In the meantime, the 1.2130-20 region might continue to lend some intermediate support ahead of the 1.2100 mark. On the flip side, any meaningful up-move might continue to confront some fresh supply near the 1.2200 handle, which if cleared might lift the pair further towards a resistance marked by the top end of a short-term ascending trend-channel formation on the 1-hourly chart. Only a decisive strength beyond the mentioned barrier might negate the short-term bearish bias and set the stage for a move towards reclaiming the 1.2300 round figure mark.