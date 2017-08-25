GBP/USD Forecast: bearish on Brexit uncertainty

The GBP/USD pair is up for the day, nearing Thursday's high of 1.2836, as the dollar trades with a soft tone across the board, although with majors within familiar ranges, as investors are waiting for the upcoming speeches from key central bankers. For the Pound, the speeches have little direct meaning, but could affect it anyway, as Draghi's comments could shaken the EUR/GBP as it happened earlier this week, while Yellen will directly affect the USD, although in this last case, the reaction will tend to be limited when compared to other currencies against the greenback. Pound's soft tone, backed by an on-hold BOE and Brexit's uncertainty, will likely persists ahead of next week's third round of Brexit negotiations.

From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart shows that the price has advanced above a bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators are pressuring their mid-lines towards the upside, with limited upward strength. Should the pair rally beyond 1.2840, the risk turns towards the upside, with the market eyeing an extension towards 1.2900/20, where selling interest will likely re-surge. The weekly low of 1.2773 is the key support, as below it, the decline could extend towards the 1.2700 figure.

