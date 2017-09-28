GBP/USD Forecast: bearish momentum to accelerate below 1.3340

The Pound remains under pressure, extending its weekly decline down to 1.3342 against the greenback. In a series of conferences to celebrate the 20 years of independence of the Bank of England, PM May and Bank's governor Carney were on the wires today. Carney said that the Central Bank can't solve every economic problems in the UK, rolling the ball to May on Brexit and government spending. Referring to this last, PM May said that the kingdom should continue to deal with its debts, indicating she will keep on focusing on cutting public spending. The GBP/USD pair bounced from the mentioned low, but remains below the 1.3400 level ahead of US Q2 revisions on GDP and PCE.

Technically, the 4 hour chart shows that the decline stalled at the 61.8% retracement of the latest downward move at 1.3340, but the following recovery met selling interest around the 50% retracement of the same rally, this last around 1.3400. Technical readings keep favoring the downside, as in the mentioned chart, technical indicators head modestly lower within negative territory, while the price develops below a bearish 20 SMA, which now stands around 1.3440.

A downward extension below the daily low, should see the decline accelerating towards 1.3290, while below this last, the slide can continue down to 1.3250. To the upside, and above 1.3410, the pair can recover up to 1.3460, where selling interest will likely reject the advance.

View live chart of the GBP/USD