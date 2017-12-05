GBP/USD Forecast: bearish momentum to accelerate below 1.2830
The Pound was unable to recover its attractive after Thursday's disappointing data and BOE's neutral stance, falling against the greenback to a fresh weekly low of 1.2846 and holding nearby mid European session. There were no macroeconomic releases in the UK, and attention is now centered in US Retail Sales and inflation for April. Sales are expected to have recovered from March's setback, up by 0.6% from previous -0.2%. The core reading is expected at 0.3%. As for inflation, core yearly CPI is expected to hold at 2.0% while monthly basis, market's forecast point for a 0.2% advance. Readings above this numbers will likely result in further GBP/USD weakness.
Technically, the pair is poised to extend its decline, moreover after another failure to surpass the 1.3000 level. In the 4 hours chart, the price has moved further below a now bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators accelerated their slides within negative territory, with the RSI now approaching oversold readings.
Past week low of 1.2830 is the immediate support, with a break below it exposing the 1.2760/70 region, a relevant low set after PM May called for early elections. A weekly close below this last will open doors for a steeper decline next in the next one, down to 1.2500.
To the upside, 1.2900 is the level to surpass to deny declines in the short term, with scope then to advance up to 1.2950 and 1.2990 later, although large selling interest will likely surge on an approach to this last.
