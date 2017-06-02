GBP/USD Forecast: bearish momentum below 1.2410
The GBP/USD pair fell down to 1.2449, surpassing Friday's low by a couple of pips, but managed to bounce from the level, holding however below the daily high of 1.2498. There were no macroeconomic news coming from the UK, but looming Brexit weighs on the Pound. The Parliament is debating the Brexit bill and considering amendments before the final vote, expected for this Wednesday.
Technical readings in the 4 hours chart favor the downside, as the price remains well below a bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators head lower near oversold readings, but lacking strength. Last week low, at 1.2411 is the immediate support, and the level to surpass to confirm additional declines, with scope then to extend its slide down to the 1.2360/70 price zone.
The bearish bias will prevail as long as the price holds below 1.2540, the 23.6% retracement of the latest bullish run, broken on Friday. Recoveries up to the level, however, will likely be seen as selling opportunities.
