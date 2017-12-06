GBP/USD Forecast: bearish momentum accelerates, 1.2590 at sight

The GBP/USD pair gapped lower at the weekly opening, resuming its decline after filling it mid-Asian session, and now standing at daily lows below the 1.2700 figure. News that PM May's advisors resigned over the weekend after the elections, further dented sentiment towards the Pound, with PM May struggling now with a hung Parliament ahead of Brexit's negotiations, to start next week.

There's little in the UK macroeconomic calendar today, but plenty inflation data will be release on Tuesday, which may further affect the pair, particularly ahead of BOE's meeting later this week. For today, the scale leans towards the downside, with the pair trading near the multi-month high posted last week at 1.2634.

In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have resumed their declines, maintaining a strong bearish momentum around oversold territory, whilst the 20 SMA accelerated its decline far above the current level and crossing below the 200 EMA, in line with additional declines ahead.

1.2664 is the immediate support, ahead of the mentioned 1.2634, with a break below this last exposing the 1.2590 region. The immediate resistance is 1.2700, with gains above it probably being limited by selling interest around 1.2740/60.

