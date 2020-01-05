GBP/USD Current Price: 1.3073
- UK Markit Construction PMI down to 44.4 in December, missing expectations.
- UK PM Johnson and EU commission Von der Leyen to meet this week.
- GBP/USD retreating from critical resistance, ready to resume its decline.
The GBP/USD pair fell for a second consecutive day on the back of fears about a war between the US and Iran, ending the week near its Friday’s low of 1.3051. Furthermore, UK data came in worse than expected, as the December Markit Construction PMI resulted at 44.4, below the expected 45.9 and the previous 45.3. Consumer Credit fell in November, although Mortgages Approvals improved slightly in the same period.
In the Brexit front, UK PM Johnson was said to open talks with the EU on their post-Brexit relation next week, when Ursula Von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, visits Downing Street. This Monday, Markit will release the UK December Services PMI, foreseen at 49.2 vs. the previous 49.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair has pulled back from the 61.8% retracement of its December decline, bottoming at around the 23.6% retracement of the same slide. The pair is technically bearish according to the daily chart, as it closed the week below its 20 DMA, while technical indicators offer bearish slopes within negative levels. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is developing below its 20 and 100 SMA, while the 200 SMA converges with the mentioned Fibonacci support. Technical indicators, in the meantime, continue heading south below their midlines, in line with further declines ahead.
Support levels: 1.3050 1.3010 1.2970
Resistance levels: 1.3125 1.3160 1.3200
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
