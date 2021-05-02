GBP/USD Current price: 1.3827
- Renewed concerns about coronavirus vaccines’ effectiveness weighed on the market’s mood.
- The United Kingdom will start the week celebrating a bank holiday.
- GBP/USD is technically bearish and could complete a full retracement to 1.3668.
The GBP/USD pair lost roughly 150 pips on Friday to close the week in the red, a handful of pips above the 1.3800 threshold. Investors rushed into the greenback as stocks turned south, with Wall Street posting substantial losses despite generally encouraging US data. There was not a clear catalyst for the sudden dismal mood that sent US equities lower and the greenback higher, although concerns about the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines on new variants weighed on sentiment. Month-end flows exacerbated the dollar’s advance.
Data wise, the UK didn’t publish relevant macroeconomic data last week and will kick-start the week with a bank holiday, as the kingdom celebrates May Day.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is at risk of falling further according to the daily chart, as technical indicators turned firmly lower, with the RSI currently at 46, indicating firm selling interest. In the mentioned time-frame, the pair has fallen below its 20 SMA for the first time in two weeks but remains above a bullish 100 SMA. More relevant, the pair is approaching the 61.8% retracement of its April rally at 1.3798, the immediate support level. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair has settled below all of its moving averages, while technical indicators keep heading south within negative levels, supporting a bearish continuation in the near-term.
Support levels: 1.3800 1.3760 1.3715
Resistance levels: 1.3840 1.3890 1.3935
