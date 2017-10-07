GBP/USD Forecast: bearish breakout around the corner

The British Pound remains under selling pressure, falling against the greenback down to 1.2862 so far today, its lowest for this July. There are no major news driving the market this Monday, although BOJ's Kuroda reaffirming easing will remain in place until the Central Bank achieves its 2% target has helped the greenback due to the imbalances within both central banks. The GBP came under pressure at the end of last week, as soft growth-linked data cooled down hopes for a rate hike coming from the BOE.

The negative sentiment persists, with the pair now poised to extend its decline, as its pressuring the 38.2% retracement of its latest bullish run, at 1.2860, the immediate support. Technical indicators in the 4 hours chart have gained bearish momentum, whilst a bearish 20 SMA converges now with the 23.6% retracement of the same rally at 1.2925, capping the upside.

Below the mentioned Fibonacci support, the pair has room to extend its decline towards the 1.2800/10 region, whilst further declines will target 1.2770 in the near term. To the upside, the mentioned 1.2925 level should attract sellers in the unlikely case of a recovery up to it.

