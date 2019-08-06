US-China trade war fears continued weighing on the USD and extended some support to the major.

No-deal Brexit concerns held the GBP bulls on the defensive and kept a lid on any strong recovery.

The GBP/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias amid a combination of diverging forces and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses on the first day of a new trading week. Fears of an intensifying US-China trade war dragged the US Treasury bond yields to fresh multi-year lows, which continued exerting some heavy downward pressure on the US Dollar and turned out to be one of the key factors that helped limit the intraday downtick. The British Pound was further supported by better-than-expected UK services PMI, which edged higher to a nine-month high level of 51.4 in July from the previous month's reading of 50.2.



The pair once again managed to find some support near the 1.2100 handle and spiked to the 1.2200 neighbourhood, albeit failed to capitalize on the intraday up-move amid persistent fears of a no-deal Brexit. The EU Commission spokesman made a statement on Monday, reiterating that the current Withdrawal Agreement is the best possible deal is not open for renegotiation. The pair finally ended in the neutral territory, forming an indecisive - Doji candlestick pattern on the daily chart.



The pair extended its sideways consolidative price action and remained well within a one-week-old trading range through the Asian session on Tuesday. In absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US, the incoming Brexit-related headlines might continue to act as an exclusive driver of the pair's momentum. Later during the US trading session, scheduled speeches by influential FOMC members might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some short-term impetus.



From a technical perspective, the pair has been pivoting around 100-hour SMA and confined between a short-term descending trend-channel on the 1-hourly chart. Given the recent sharp slide, the mentioned channel seemed to constitute towards the formation of a bearish continuation flag chart pattern. This coupled with the pair's inability to register any meaningful recovery clearly suggests that the near-term bearish pressure might still be far from being over. A convincing breakthrough the trend-channel support - currently near the 1.2115 region, leading to a subsequent slide below the 1.2100 handle will reinforce the bearish bias and turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the downfall further towards challenging the key 1.20 psychological mark in the near-term.



On the flip side, the upper end of the mentioned trend-channel, currently near the 1.2200 handle, now seems to act as an immediate strong resistance, above which the recovery could further get extended towards 200-hour SMA - near the 1.2235-40 region. A follow-through buying will set the stage for a further near-term bounce, though is likely to remain capped near the 1.2300 round figure mark.