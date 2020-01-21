GBP/USD found some support ahead of monthly lows on Monday.

Fears of a no-deal Brexit, BoE rate cut speculations might cap gains.

Investors now look forward to the UK jobs data for a fresh impetus.

The GBP/USD pair extended Friday's dismal UK retail sales data-led sharp pullback from levels beyond the 1.3100 handle and witnessed some follow-through weakness at the start of a new trading week. The British pound remained depressed amid concerns that Britain will crash out of the European Union at the end of this year. This coupled with firming expectations for a 25bps BoE rate cut at the upcoming monetary policy meeting on 30 January also contribute to the weaker sentiment surrounding the sterling.

Upside seems limited

The pair dropped to multi-day lows and was further pressurized by the prevalent bullish sentiment surrounding the US dollar. The greenback remained well supported by expectations that the US economy will continue to expand and diminishing odds for any further rate cuts by the Fed. However, a holiday in the US helped limit deeper losses, rather assisted the pair to stage a modest intraday recovery of around 40-50 pips from the vicinity of mid-1.2900s – monthly lows set on January 14.

The pair finally settled near the top end of its daily trading range, just a few pips above the key 1.30 psychological mark, and edged higher during the Asian session on Tuesday. Moving ahead, Tuesday's release of the UK employment details for December will be looked upon for some meaningful trading opportunities. The UK unemployment rate is seen holding steady at 3.8% during the three months to November, while the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits is expected to come in at 24.5K. Average Hourly Earnings are seen increasing by 3.1% including bonus and 3.4% excluding bonus, which should play a key role in influencing the pair's momentum on Tuesday.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, any subsequent move up might continue to confront some fresh supply near the top end of a three-week-old descending trend-channel, currency near the 1.3060 region. This is closely followed by a resistance marked by 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart, around the 1.3100 handle, which if cleared might be seen as a key trigger for bullish traders. Above the mentioned barriers, the pair is likely to accelerate the positive move towards testing its next resistance near the 1.3165-70 region ahead of the 1.3200 round-figure mark. The momentum could further get extended towards mid-1.3200s and the recent swing high resistance near the 1.3285 region.

On the flip side, the 1.2960-55 region might continue to protect the immediate downside, below which the pair is likely to turn vulnerable to break below the 1.2900 handle and aim towards challenging the trend-channel support – around the 1.2875 zone. A decisive break through the channel support should pave the way for a further near-term depreciating move towards the 1.2825 intermediate horizontal support en-route the 1.2800 round-figure mark and early November swing lows support near the 1.2770-65 region.