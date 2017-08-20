GBP/USD Forecast: bearish bias remains below 1.2930 hurdle

The GBP/USD pair edged higher at the start of a new trading week and managed to extend Friday's modest rebound from 5-week lows. The pair once again failed to sustain above the 1.2900 handle and quickly dropped to the 1.2830 region during NY trading session on Friday. The bearish pressure, however, remained limited amid weaker sentiment around the US Dollar. The ongoing US political drama continued fueling doubts over the Trump administration’s ability to push through its pro-growth economic agenda and has been weighing on the greenback.

Despite of the broad based USD weakness, the pair has struggled to register any meaningful recovery and has been oscillating within a broader trading range. Meanwhile, reemergence of selling pressure on every up-move beyond the 1.2900 handle clearly seems to suggest that the near-term corrective slide could still be far from over. With short-term indicators gradually falling into negative territory, the bearish outlook would be further reinforced on a strong follow through selling pressure below mid-1.2800s.

A convincing break below the mentioned support, coinciding with 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2589-1.3269 recent up-swing and nearing 100-day SMA, would turn the pair vulnerable to break below the 1.2800 handle and head towards its next support near 1.2775 area. The bearish slide could further get extended towards 1.2720 horizontal support en-route the very important 200-day SMA support near the 1.2640 region.

On the flip side, any attempted recovery attempts beyond the 1.2900 handle is likely to confront fresh supply near 1.2930 confluence resistance - comprising of 50-day SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement level. However, a clear break through this strong barrier might trigger a short-covering rally and assist the pair to aim back towards reclaiming the key 1.30 psychological mark, marking 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level.