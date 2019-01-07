GBP/USD forecast: Bearish bias remains amid no-deal Brexit fears, UK/US data eyed for some impetus

Persistent fears of a no-deal Brexit continue to cap any attempted up-moves.

The USD gets a boost as investors scale back aggressive Fed rate cut bets for July.

Traders now eye Monday’s UK/US manufacturing PMI for a meaningful impetus.

The GBP/USD pair gained some positive traction and climbed to multi-day tops - around the 1.2735 region on Friday, albeit continued with its struggle to sustain at higher levels. The British Pound attracted some buying following the release of the final UK GDP report, showing that the economic growth stood at 0.5% during the first quarter of 2019 and the yearly rate remained steady at 1.8%. Meanwhile, the total business investment fell by 1.5% on yearly basis as against 1.4% drop expected but was largely offset by current account figures that came in to show a deficit of £30.045 billion as compared to £32.0 billion expected. However, growing fears of a disorderly Brexit on October 31st held investors from placing any aggressive bets and kept a lid on any strong follow-through positive move.

The pair started losing steam in the wake of stronger-than-expected US personal income data, which registered a growth of 0.5% as compared to 0.3% expected. Adding to this, the US personal spending increased for the third month in a row in May while the previous month's reading was revised higher, suggesting that the US economy is still on solid grounds. This coupled with the latest positive trade-related development, wherein the US and China agreed to restart trade talks, forced investors to scale back their expectations for a 50bps Fed rate cut move in July. The same was evident from a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, which extended some support to the US Dollar and turned out to be one of the key factors exerting some fresh downward pressure at the start of a new trading week.

The pair held weaker below the 1.2700 handle as market participants now look forward to important macro releases - scheduled at the beginning of a new month, for a fresh directional impetus. The UK economic docket starts with the release of manufacturing PMI, which is expected to remain below the 50.00 mark in June. This will be followed by the US ISM manufacturing PMI and might further collaborate towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair, except that the repeated failures above the 1.2700 handle now points to the resumption of the prior well-established bearish trend. A follow-through selling below the 1.2660-55 region will reaffirm the negative outlook and now seems to accelerate the fall further towards the 1.2600 round figure mark, below which the downward momentum could further get extended back towards challenging the key 1.2500 psychological mark in the near-term.

On the flip side, the 1.2725-35 region now seems to have emerged as an immediate strong barrier and is followed by the 1.2760 stiff resistance zone, which if cleared decisively might negate any near-term bearish bias and lift the pair further towards reclaiming the 1.2800 handle en-route its next major supply zone near the 1.2840-45 region.