GBP/USD Forecast: bearish below 1.30 mark, US GDP in focus

The US Dollar staged a goodish recovery on Thursday, with the GBP/USD pair reversing after touching a fresh yearly high near 1.3160 region. Following the post-FOMC sell-off, the greenback rebounded sharply from 13-month lows and prompted traders to lock-in some of the recent gains. On the economic data front, the release of UK retail sales data, indicating that the UK retail spending is recovering and might support further economic expansion in the second half of 2017 underpinned the British Pound through European trading session. From the US, upbeat durable goods orders, which rose to a three-year highs, remained supportive of the greenback's recovery move and collaborated to stall the pair's bullish trajectory.

The pair bounced back a little during Asian session on Friday as investors now look forward to the release of advance US growth figures for the second quarter of 2017, due for release later during the NA session. There is little in terms of economic releases from the UK and hence, the USD price dynamics would remain an exclusive driver of the pair's movement on the last trading day of the week.

Technically, the pair now seems to have formed a bearish reversal Rising Wedge chart pattern on short-term charts. The same would be confirmed once the pair decisively breaks below the wedge support, currently near 1.3025-20 region and the key 1.30 psychological mark. A convincing break through the mentioned support could accelerate the slide towards 1.2960-55 intermediate horizontal support before the pair eventually aims towards testing the 1.2900 round figure mark.

On the upside, the 1.3100 handle now seems to act as immediate hurdle, above which the pair could rise to 1.3125 intermediate resistance en-route mid-1.3100s. Any subsequent move beyond the mentioned hurdles might continue to confront fresh supply at the wedge resistance, currently near 1.3185 region, which if conquered would negate the bearish formation and pave way for continuation of the pair's near-term bullish trajectory.