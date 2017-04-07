GBP/USD Forecast: bearish below 1.29 mark, UK PMI and FOMC minutes awaited

The US Dollar stalled a cautious rebound from nine-month low touched last week and slipped against its major peers on Wednesday amid rising geopolitical tensions between the US and N. Korea. The pull-back, however, has been limited as investors await the release of FOMC minutes from the June meeting, which would provide fresh insight over possibilities of another Fed rate hike action by the end of this year and help determine the greenback's near-term direction.

GBP/USD

On Tuesday, the pair extended its retracement from over one-month highs touched last week and recorded small losses in wake of slightly weaker UK construction PMI print, which reflected slowing growth momentum. Against the backdrop of Monday's dismal manufacturing PMI, softer construction figures continued weighing on the British Pound for the second consecutive day. The pair, however, managed to find some buying interest at lower levels as traders now look forward to today's release of UK services PMI print for some fresh impetus.

The pair managed to hold and rebound from the 1.2900 neighborhood, but has struggled to move back above 1.2950 immediate resistance. Hence, traders are likely to wait for a decisive break through the said narrow range before positioning for the next leg of directional move. A convincing break below the 1.2900 handle, leading to a subsequent drop below 1.2870-60 confluence support, would confirm a fresh bearish breakdown and turn the pair vulnerable to extend the near-term corrective slide towards 1.2760-55 support area marking 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2589-1.3030 recent up-leg. Intermediate support is pegged at 50% Fibonacci retracement level near the 1.2800 round figure mark

Alternatively, a sustained move above mid-1.2900s has the potential to continue boosting the pair back towards the key 1.30 psychological mark. A strong follow through buying interest beyond the said handle now seems to pave way for continuation of the pair's near-term upwards trajectory initially towards retesting yearly tops resistance near 1.3040-50 region en-route the 1.3100 mark. The momentum could further get extended towards its next major hurdle near 1.3160-65 region, representing 61.8% Fibonacci expansion level of 1.2109-1.3048 latest up-swing and subsequent retracement.

EUR/USD

A modest retracement in the US Treasury bond yields helped the pair to gain some traction during Asian session on Wednesday and snap three consecutive days of losing streak. Today’s release of final Euro-zone services PMI prints is unlikely to provide any fresh catalyst and hence, the USD price-dynamics would remain an exclusive driver of the pair’s movement ahead of the FOMC meeting minutes.

Technically, the pair has broken below an immediate support near 1.1375-70 area, representing 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the 1.1119-1.1446 recent upsurge and hence, seems more likely to extend the corrective slide towards testing 50% Fibonacci retracement level support near 1.1285-80 area.

Meanwhile on the upside, the 1.1375-70 support break-point now seems to act as immediate resistance and is closely followed by the 1.1400 handle. On a sustained move back above the mentioned resistance levels, the pair is likely to aim back towards retesting multi-month highs resistance near mid-1.1400s before aiming to conquer the key 1.1500 psychological mark and head towards its next hurdle near 1.1530-35 region.