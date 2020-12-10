GBP/USD Current price: 1.3295

UK PM Johnson and EU von der Leyen agree there is no agreement.

Brexit closer to a no-deal, is still a deal priced in?

GBP/USD falls on Thursday, manages to holds above weekly lows.

The GBP/USD pair ended lower on Thursday, hovering under 1.3300. The pair was unable to benefit from a weaker US dollar as the pound remains under pressure on the lack of an agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom. Since the American session, the pair has been consolidating near 1.3300, looking vulnerable.

Economic data in the UK showed growth slowed in the three months to October, but slightly above expectations. The outlook faces many challenges with coronavirus cases and the Brexit materialization. Dinner on Wednesday, between UK PM Johnson and EU President Ursula von der Leyen did not end in an agreement. Negotiations will continue until Sunday, the new critical day for the Brexit drama. The EU published a contingency plan for a no-deal.

A decline of the US dollar kept cable weekly lows. The unexpected rise in US initial jobless claims to the highest level in months did not help the greenback. Talks for new stimulus continue in the US and could offer some support to Wall Street. Still, like Brexit, a last-minute deal is seen but the deadline keeps moving further away.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair looks increasingly bearish; however, it showed some strength by holding above 1.3250. A consolidation below would expose the weekly low and the 1.3200 area. Price stands below key moving averages in 4-hour charts and technical indicators favor the downside. A recovery above 1.3380 would alleviate the bearish pressure.

Support levels: 1.3220 1.3155 1.3080

Resistance levels: 1.3360 1.3405 1.3480