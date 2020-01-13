GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2995

UK monthly GDP declined by 0.3% in November, Industrial Production also down.

BOE policymakers continue hinting an upcoming rate cut in the kingdom.

GBP/USD at risk of losing the 1.2900 level and retest November low.

It was a bad day for Pound. Weekend comments from BOE’s Vlieghe, indicating that he will vote in favour of a looser monetary policy, triggered a bearish gap in GBP/USD at the weekly opening. The gap remains unfilled, as UK data released during London trading hours missed the market’s expectations further weighing on Sterling and sending the pair as low as 1.2960. Industrial Production fell by 1.6% YoY in November, worse than the -1.4% expected, while Manufacturing Production declined in the same period by 2.0%.

More concerning, the monthly Gross Domestic Product was down by 0.3%., while the NIESR GDP Estimate for the three months to December came in flat, better than the expected 0.3% decline. The UK calendar would have nothing to offer this Tuesday.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair has recovered from the mentioned daily low but can’t regain the 1.3000 mark by the end of the day. The pair is bearish according to the 4-hour chart, at it is currently developing below all of its moving averages, and with the 20 SMA extending its bearish slope below the larger ones. Technical indicators in the meantime, remain within negative levels, with neutral-to-bearish slopes.

Support levels: 1.2960 1.29251.2885

Resistance levels: 1.3010 1.3060 1.3100