GBP/USD Forecast: bearish, 1.2760/70 critical support

Pound plunged to the base of its last four-week's range against the greenback, with the pair printing 1.2857 so far today and trading a handful of pips above it. Oil's decline has affected the UK currency but the sell-off came following a YouGov poll showing that PM Theresa May is losing support, having accumulate a 5 points loss in the past two weeks. Soft macroeconomic data released in the UK this Thursday also dented confidence towards the GBP.

There were no macroeconomic news released in the UK this Friday, but the US will offer its second revision of Q1 GDP and Durable Goods Orders for April. The first is not usually a market mover, unless there's a strong deviation from market's expectations. Orders will likely have more impart, particularly if they come worst than expected. By the end of London session, the US will also release its Michigan Consumer sentiment index.

The pair is technically bearish, although near a key support at 1.2830, the lowest for these last weeks. In the 4 hours chart, the price has accelerated below a bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators have partially lost their downward strength within oversold territory, with no signs of changing course at the time being. Below the mentioned support, the pair has scope to extend its decline towards 1.2760/70, the low achieved after PM May called for early election.

Approaches to 1.2900 will likely attract selling interest, but poor US data and a recovery beyond 1.2910, should see the pair correcting higher, up to 1.2950.

