GBP/USD Forecast: Battling the triple confluence as Brexit fears clash with upbeat data

- GBP/USD has recovered from six-week lows as amid upbeat UK data.
- Brexit fears, US data, and coronavirus headlines are set to dominate trading today.
- Wednesday's four-hour chart is pointing to a triple confluence around 1.3150.
Believing Boris – that is the message that Markit's Purchasing Managers' Indexes for January are conveying to markets. GBP/USD has benefited from the third consecutive beat, this time in the final Services PMI, which hit 53.9 points – the highest since 2018.
Final figures tend to have a muted effect, but the report for Britain's largest sector – alongside bullish construction and manufacturing figures – had their impact on sterling. Traders are seeing a lower chance that the Bank of England – which left rates unchanged last week – slashes borrowing costs later this year.
The combination of a business-friendly government and a dose of certainty about Brexit – which finally happened, are winning over fears about future EU-UK relations.
These concerns were prevalent on Tuesday and sent GBP/USD to 1.2940, the lowest in six weeks. Apart from the upbeat economic figures, it seems that cable is prone to high volatility that may increase with any statement from Brussels or London regarding trade arrangements after the transition period expires at year-end.
The EU insists on regulatory alignment as a condition for easy market access, while the UK rejects this notion. Both sides are also at loggerheads over the timetable and other topics such as fisheries. The pound may still fall in response to the next defiant comment by either party.
Coronavirus, US data
Outside the UK, the coronavirus outbreak continues grabbing headlines, and the mood has turned optimistic after a short period of gloom. British scientists have reported a breakthrough in finding a vaccine for this respiratory disease. While a full solution may take time, this news joins the notion that the disease is mostly contained in China.
Nevertheless, it has already taken the lives of nearly 500 people, and 25,000 cases were reported. Additional headlines from China and the World Health Organization – calling for calm – may also move markets.
US data is eyed later on with a duo of publications – the ADP private-sector jobs report and the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI. Both are set to show ongoing strength in the US economy and serve as hints towards Friday's all-important Non-Farm Payrolls report.
See:
- ADP Employment Change Preview: Trade pact revival?
- ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI Preview: Manufacturing to the fore
Overall, Brexit, the coronavirus, and data on both sides of the pond are all set to move pound/dollar.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Sterling is battling 1.3050, which is the confluence of a support line from early January, and the 50 and 100 Simple Moving Averages on the four-hour chart. In its run higher, the currency pair hit 200 SMA at around 1.3070.
Resistance beyond 1.3070 awaits at 1.3110, a resistance line from late January. It is followed by 1.3175, a swing high from earlier that month, and a recent peak of 1.3210.
Support is at 1.3010, the daily low, followed by 1.2980, which provided support last week. 1.2955 and 1.2940 are next.
