GBP/USD Current price: 1.3828
- UK PM Boris Johnson warned about the speed of re-opening as schools return.
- BOE’s Governor Andrew Bailey expects inflation to pick up in the short-term.
- GBP/USD is neutral-to-bearish in the near-term, immediate support level at 1.3770.
The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.3799 as investors kepT buying the greenback in a risk-on environment. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey participated in a webinar about the economic outlook, but his words had no impact on the pound’s price. Bailey said that "the outlook is positive but with large doses of cautionary realism,” adding that uncertainty is expected to continue, but the Bank of England will provide support. About inflation, Bailey said that he expects it to rise “in the short-term.”
Later in the day, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the UK needs to remain prudent on the speed of re-opening but noted that the data looks positive. This Monday, the country reopened schools, the first step towards normal. So far, roughly 33%of the population received at least one shot of the coronavirus vaccine.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair trades around 1.3830 ahead of the US close, having spent the day in a 60 pips range. In the near-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair is neutral-to-bearish, having spent the last two trading days stuck to a mildly bullish 200 SMA but below the shorter ones. The 20 SMA has gained bearish momentum above the current level, while technical indicators remain below their midlines, lacking clear directional strength. Further declines are expected on a break below 1.3770, the immediate support level.
Support levels: 1.3770 1.3725 1.3680
Resistance levels: 1.3860 1.3905 1.3950
