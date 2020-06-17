GBP/USD Current price: 1.2542

UK inflation mostly weaker than anticipated in May, annual CPI at 0.5%.

The Bank of England is expected to expand its APP by £100 billion.

GBP/USD neutral-to-bearish in the short-term, support at 1.2453.

The GBP/USD pair has extended its latest decline to 1.2510, a fresh weekly low, as market players have lost interest in high-yielding assets. The UK published the Consumer Price Index for May, which came in at 0.5% YoY, meeting the market’s forecast, although core annual inflation missed expectations by printing at 1.2%. The Producer Price Index was also worse than anticipated in the same month.

In the Brexit front, PM Johnson said that, when they come to the end of the Brexit transition period, they will be able to respond to the UK's economic needs in a “creative way.” Johnson also said that they are concerned about the impact of the pandemic on the economy.

This Thursday, the Bank of England will end its monetary policy meeting and announce MPC’s decision. The market is expecting policymakers to keep rates on hold for a unanimous decision, although the Assets Purchase Facility Program is expected to increase to £745 B from the current £645 B, after two out of nine voting members voted for a £100 billion QE expansion. Market players will also be looking for any other possible toll to be used to keep the economy afloat.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is hovering around 1.2540, neutral-to-bearish in the short-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair continues to trade below a mild-bearish 20 SMA yet above a bullish 100 SMA. The Momentum indicator hovers around its midline, while the RSI stands at 43, skewing the risk to the downside. The pair bottomed last week at 1.2453, and a break below the level should signal a steeper decline ahead.

Support levels: 1.2505 1.2450 1.2410

Resistance levels: 1.2605 1.2650 1.2695