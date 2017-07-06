GBP/USD Forecast: backed by dollar's weakness, but near profit taking zone

The GBP/USD pair holds above 1.2900, marginally higher daily basis on broad dollar's weakness, but still within a well-limited range ahead of Thursday's election. The Pound has little room to move today as UK election looms. Despite polls have been showing a narrowing gap between the two major parties, Theresa May is expected to win the election, and generally speaking that should be consider Pound supportive, albeit the lower the margin, the higher the risk of a hung Parliament and therefore, the higher the risk for the GBP.

The GBP/USD pair will be less about polls 24 hours ahead of the event, and more about market sentiment. Technically, the 4 hours chart shows that the price keeps holding above a bullish 20 SMA, while indicators head north above their mid-lines, supporting an extension towards the 1.2950/60 region, the immediate resistance. Above it, the pair can extend towards 1.3000, but selling interest around this last should remain strong.

Below 1.2880, the next short term supports come at 1.2840 and 1.2800, with a break below this last highly unlikely for today.

