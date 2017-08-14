GBP/USD Forecast: back to its comfort zone below 1.3000

The GBP/USD pair failed to sustain gains beyond 1.3000 and trades at its lowest for the day near 1.2970, the comfort zone where it held for most of the second half of last week. There were no news coming from the UK this Monday, with attention focused on Tuesday's inflation figures for July. In the meantime, Pound's self-weakness adds to a short-term dollar recovery on the back of improved markets' mood.

From a technical point of view, the pair presents a neutral-to-bearish stance as in the 4 hours chart, the upside remains limited by a horizontal 200 EMA around 1.3000, with spikes beyond it being quickly reverted. The 20 SMA is also flat, a few pips below the larger, while the Momentum indicator remains stuck around its 100 level, but the RSI indicator already turned south, currently around 41, and keeping the downside favored.

The immediate support comes at 1.2950, where the pair bottomed multiple times last week, with a break below it exposing the 1.2910/20 region, while below this last, 1.2870 is the next support and probable bearish target. Only above 1.3020 the pair can attempt a recovery, with selling interest probably re-surging around 1.3060.

View live chart of the GBP/USD