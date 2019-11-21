- Increasing odds of a majority for Conservatives helped limit the overnight downtick.
- The USD remained depressed on the back of persistent US-China trade uncertainties.
- Bulls are likely to wait for a sustained move beyond the key 1.30 psychological mark.
The GBP/USD pair extended this week's pullback from the vicinity of the key 1.30 psychological mark, or four-week tops, and witnessed some follow-through selling on Wednesday, albeit showed some resilience at lower levels. Deteriorating global risk sentiment, amid persistent US-China trade uncertainty, benefitted the US dollar's perceived safe-haven status and turned out to be one of the key factors exerting some downward pressure.
In the latest developments, the US President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned of more tariffs if phase one of a trade deal is not signed. Tensions between the world's two largest economies intensified after the US Senate unanimously passed the Hong Kong Humans Right and Democracy Act bill on Tuesday. The passage of the bill drew strong objections from China and shattered hopes of a partial agreement. The already weaker sentiment deteriorated further on reports, suggesting that the US and China may not reach a preliminary trade pact before next year.
The pair touched an intraday low level of 1.2887 but managed to recover the early lost ground amid some renewed USD selling bias. This coupled with the fact that the incoming election polls have been indicating a majority for the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party, continued lending some support to the British pound and further collaborated to the pair's goodish bounce of around 35 pips from daily lows. Meanwhile, the minutes from the latest FOMC monetary policy meeting held on October 29-30 did little to provide any meaningful impetus and turned out to be a rather non-event for the market.
The greenback remained depressed through the Asian session on Thursday and helped the pair to hold steady, comfortably above the 1.2900 handle. In absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the UK, the incoming UK political/Brexit-related headlines might continue to play a key role in influencing the sterling. This coupled with any fresh trade developments might further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities around the major.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, immediate resistance is pegged near the 1.2945-50 region, above which the pair is likely to make a fresh attempt towards reclaiming the 1.30 handle. Some follow-through buying might be seen as a key trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move towards the 1.3045-50 intermediate resistance en-route the 1.3100 round-figure mark. The momentum could further get extended towards testing May monthly swing highs resistance – around the 1.3175 region.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback below the 1.2900 handle might continue to find some support near mid-1.2800s, which if broken might turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide further towards testing the 1.2800 round-figure mark. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might now pave the way for additional weakness, albeit seems more likely to attract some decent buying interest and remain limited near a short-term descending trend-channel support, currently near mid-1.2700s.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
