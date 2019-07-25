GBP/USD Forecast: Awaiting more from Boris Johnson after the initial shock

- GBP/USD has been unimpressed by Boris Johnson's initial moves as PM.
- Johnson's speech in parliament and US data are set to move the currency pair.
- Thursday's technical chart implies an upcoming break out of range.
Boris Johnson has already shocked the political system with his first actions as PM – sacking half of May's cabinet. His first afternoon in the jobs included significant appointments of pro-Brexit supporters such as Dominic Raab as foreign secretary and Jacob Rees-Mogg – head of the European Research Group (ERG) as leader of the House of Commons.
But while these appointments point to a hard Brexit by October 31st – only 98 days away – some British political analysts are seeing his moves as a preparation for snap elections. Johnson has appointed Dominic Cummings – the controversial mastermind behind the Vote Leave campaign, as a senior advisor. Cummings may organize Johnson's election campaign. Nominating Brexiteers to senior positions may also be part of the strategy – wooing voters of Nigel Farage's Brexit Party back to the Conservative fold.
The new PM faces the same parliamentary deadlock that his predecessor Theresa May suffered and calling Brits to the polls may be the only way to break the impasse. However, a victory at the ballot box is far from being guaranteed and a pro-Remain coalition may win. Hopes for a softer Brexit help stabilize the pound.
Sterling is also supported by the nomination of Sajid Javid as Chancellor of the Exchequer. The former Home Secretary and investment banker is a staunch supporter of Thatcherite tax cuts and liberalization – something that markets support as well.
All in all, the market reaction has been muted to the political drama due to the uncertainty it caused. Johnson will address parliament later in the day and may spell out his policies in greater detail. In his first speech outside 10 Downing Street, he repeated his pledge to leave the EU by the October 31st deadline but refrained from using strong language such as "do or die" and was short on detail.
On the other side of the pond, the US releases Durable Goods Orders for June – critical input for Friday's advance GDP publication for the second quarter of the year. Moderate rises are expected.
See US Durable Goods Orders Preview: Positive omens
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Pound/dollar is trading within a narrowing wedge or triangle. Technical analysis textbooks suggest that the currency pair will eventually pick a direction and break out with a sharp move. To what direction?
Other indicators are mixed. GBP/USD is trading around the 50 Simple Moving Average on the four-hour chart but below the 100 and 200 SMAs. Downside momentum is waning and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has stabilized around 50. All in all, the picture is mixed.
Some resistance awaits at 1.2480 which was a swing low in early July. It is followed by 1.2520 which has capped the pair earlier this week. 1.2560 forms part of the downtrend resistance line that began at 1.2580. Next, we find 1.2640.
Support awaits at 1.2440 which supported GBP/USD in July and also earlier this year. Next, we find 1.2420 that was a swing low earlier this week and the 2019 low of 1.2380.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends losses after the poor German figure, ahead of the ECB
EUR/USD is extending its falls below 1.1130 after the German IFO Business Climate figure missed with 95.7 points. The ECB may cut interest rates later today.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.2500 amid Johnson's cabinet cull
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2500, consolidating its losses. New UK PM Boris Johnson has replaced most of the government ministers, choosing Brexiteers to key positions. His statement to parliament is eyed later.
USD/JPY trades with modest losses, holds above 108.00 handle
The USD/JPY pair traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session on Thursday, albeit remained well within the previous session's broader trading range.
US Durable Goods Orders Preview: Positive omens
Durable goods order to climb as Boeing drag fades. Business spending to decline but remain positive. Retail sales suggest active durable goods.
Gold steadily climbs to session tops, back closer to $1430 area
Gold reversed an early dip during the Asian session on Thursday and climbed to fresh session tops, around the $1427 region in the last hour.