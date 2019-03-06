The GBP/USD pair built on last week’s late rebound from nearly five-month lows and held on to its mildly positive tone through the early European session on Monday. The British Pound turned out to be one of the better performers at the start of a new trading week amid jittery market sentiment, which collaborated to the ongoing slump in the US Treasury bond yields and eventually exerted some downward pressure on the US Dollar.

The intraday uptick - also marking the second consecutive session on up-move, seemed rather unaffected by the disappointing release of the UK manufacturing PMI, coming in at 49.4 in May - the weakest level since July 2016. Bulls even shrugged off the UK foreign minister and Conservative leadership contender Jeremy Hunt's comments that if the only way to leave the EU is via a no-deal then I would do that.

Apart from a modest USD pullback, the recovery lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and remained capped amid persistent UK political/Brexit uncertainties. Hence, it would be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying before confirming that the pair might have actually bottomed out in the near-term and positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.

Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket - highlighting the release of ISM manufacturing PMI, though is unlikely to prove to be a major game changer, will still be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities.

From a technical perspective, the pair failed to capitalize on the attempted up-move and now seems to have faced rejection near 200-hour SMA. A follow-through weakness back below the 1.2625 intermediate support, leading to a subsequent slide below the 1.2600 round figure mark might now pave the way for the resumption of the recent well-established bearish trend. Below the mentioned handle, the pair is likely to accelerate the slide towards Friday's swing lows, around the 1.2560 region, before eventually aiming to challenge the key 1.2500 psychological mark.

On the flip side, sustained strength above 200-hour SMA, currently near the 1.2655-60 region, might prompt some short-covering move and assist the pair to aim towards reclaiming the 1.2700 round figure mark. A follow-through buying has the potential to lift the pair further towards the 1.2745-50 supply zone, though any subsequent up-move seems more likely to remain capped near the 1.2800 round figure mark.