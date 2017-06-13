GBP/USD Forecast: At risk of falling, despite ongoing correction

The GBP/USD pair is up this Tuesday, with the Pound getting a boost from mixed inflation data. May CPI rose by 0.3% monthly basis, below previous 0.5%, but above market's expectations of 0.2%. When compared to a year earlier, inflation jumped to 2.9%, its highest since April 2012. The producer price index, which measures prices at factory gate, remained unchanged at 3.6% YoY, while when compared to April, surged by 0.1%, less than expected. Input prices were sharply lower when compared to the previous month. The GBP is recovering modestly also, amid receding changes of a hard Brexit after the election weakened May's leadership.

Get Forex Headlines by Email The hottest stories of the currency markets in your inbox Subscribe

Ahead of US May PPI figures, the GBP/USD pair is correcting higher, struggling around the 1.2700 figure. Intraday technical readings support the ongoing movement and suggest the bearish pressure has temporarily eased, although long term, the risk of a new leg lower is still high. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators head north, having bounced from oversold territory, but still not enough to confirm additional advances, given that the Momentum stands in neutral territory and the RSI at 41. The 20 SMA in the mentioned time frame heads south around 1.2750, offering a strong dynamic resistance in the case of further advances.

The immediate short term support comes at 1.2690, with a break below it exposing 1.2660 and 1.2635. Approaches to the mentioned 1.2750 level should attract selling interest.

View live chart of the GBP/USD