GBP/USD Forecast: at risk of breaking lower

The GBP/USD pair remains under pressure, trading not far from its recent lows in the 1.2310 region, with the Pound undermined by falling confidence within UK households. The GFK consumer confidence index was little changed in December, printing -7 from previous -8, although among households, the index slipped to -23 from previous -22. Later on the day, the US will release multiple first-tier reports, including the last revision of Q3 GDP, Durable Goods Orders, weekly jobless claims and personal income and spending figures.

The pair accelerated its decline after London's opening, and is poised to fall further according to the 4 hours chart, as a sharply bearish 20 SMA continues to limit the upside, while technical indicators accelerated their slides within negative territory. Below the mentioned weekly low, the decline would likely extend down to the 1.2280 region, en route to 1.2250, a major static support.

The pair needs to recover above 1.2410 to reverse this bearish tone and be able to correct higher, towards the 1.2450/60 price zone. Above this last, the next strong resistance comes at 1.2500.

View live chart of the GBP/USD