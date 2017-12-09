GBP/USD Forecast: at fresh 2017 highs an counting

The Pound hold on to gains against the greenback, regaining the 1.3200 level, ahead of the release of UK inflation, finding support in a smooth approval of the Brexit withdrawal bill in the House of Commons. The bill, is aimed to bring EU laws and regulations into the UK statute book and allow them to be edited after 2019. The bill, however, includes the controversial so-called Henry VIII powers, which lets ministers to modify laws with no parliamentary interference. It’s a partial victory for PM May, which will anyway will find opposition and amendments when the Parliament discuss the bill in detail next month.

The GBP/USD pair jumped towards August high, pricing 1.3262 after the release of August inflation figures, much higher than expected. August CPI was of 0.6% from previous -0.1%, with the annual reading up to 2.9% from previous 2.6% and the expected 2.8%. Core yearly inflation reached 2.7% its highest since 2011. Producer prices were higher too, with the annual output index up to 7.6%, rising for the first time in six months. Such numbers back the case for a BOE's rate hike, and that's why the Pound rose, although it would take more than one uptick in inflation for Carney to pull the trigger.

Anyway, and given that there are no solid reasons for a dollar's rally, the pair is breaking through 1.3266, August and this year high. Further gains beyond this region should expose the 1.3300 level, en route to 1.3347, September 2016 monthly high. Technical readings in the 4 hours chart support the bullish case, as the downside remained contained by a bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators resumed their advances within positive territory and after correcting overbought readings. Previous September high at 1.3223 is the immediate support, with the next intraday one at 1.3160, the weekly low.

View live chart of the GBP/USD