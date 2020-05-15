GBP/USD Forecast: At critical double bottom, next move depends on Brexit, Trump, US retail sales

- GBP/USD has struggled to recover after hitting five-week lows.
- Brexit talks, Sino-American relations, US retail sales stand out in a busy end to the week.
- Friday's four-hour chart is pointing to a critical double-bottom.
On the backburner? Brexit may burst to center stage and with a blast – coronavirus news have overshadowed talks between the EU and the UK after future relations. Nevertheless, negotiations have been going on in the background and the clock continues ticking toward December 31, when the transition period expires.
Michel Barnier, the Chief EU negotiator, is set to address the press at around 11:00 GMT and take stock of a week of intense talks. Recent reports suggest both sides are far from forging a deal, with London accusing Brussels of "asking fart more." Trade between the UK and the EU is in the spotlight.
GBP/USD has been consolidating its losses from earlier this week, and Brexit development could help it pick a new direction. Top-tier US data is also eyed. Retail sales statistics for April are set to show a sharp decline in expenditure, with the Control Group – the "core of the core" set to catch up with headline sales.
US Retail Sales April Preview: As bad as can be but still expected
Another look at shoppers is due out later on, with the University of Michigan's initial Consumer Sentiment Index for May. Economists expect another decline, yet the reopening of the economy could help confidence stabilize.
See US Consumer Sentiment Preview: The triumph of hope over experience?
Pound/dollar fall has been mostly fueled by the Federal Reserve, which declined to open the door to setting negative interest rates, similar to the Bank of England. The Fed disappointed investors who had temporarily priced in such an option. Without sub-zero borrowing costs, the dollar advanced.
President Donald Trump also contributed to dollar strength by advocating for a stronger dollar. More importantly, Trump ramped up rhetoric against China by stating that the era of globalization is over, that supply chains should be brought home to America – and by refusing to speak to Xi Jinping, his Chinese counterpart. Tensions between the world's largest economies have been weighing on sentiment.
While the president also rejected the Democrats' new $3 trillion stimulus bill, Republicans are warming up to new relief to the economy, including another round of cheques to all citizens. Opening up government taps helped stabilize markets and supported the dollar.
Further developments on both fronts are set to rock markets.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Pound/dollar has formed a double-bottom at 1.2165, after having hit that level both in early April and this week. That double-bottom is critical support, and losing it would send the currency pair to levels last seen in March.
Momentum on the four-hour chart is pointing to the downside while the Relative Strength Index is holding above 30 – shying away from oversold conditions. Cable trades below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages.
All in all, bears are in control.
Below 1.2165, further support awaits at 1.1980, which was a temporary peak in March, and then only 1.18.
Looking up, resistance awaits at 1.2250, a swing low in April, and then at 1.2270, a similar low point from May. The next levels to watch are 1.2340 and 1.2360.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clinging to 1.08 as German GDP shrinks as expected
EUR/USD is trading around 1.08, consolidating losses related to comments from the Fed's Powell and President Trump. German Q1 GDP dropped by 2.2% in Q1, as expected. US retail sales are highly-anticipated.
GBP/USD eyes biggest weekly loss in two months, US data in focus
GBP/USD prints five-day losing streak as Brexit/virus woes weigh on the Cable. European Commission launched legal action against UK, N. Ireland, fisheries remain as tough points in Brexit talks. US Retail Sales, Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index eyed.
US Retail Sales Preview: Old news and largely priced into market levels
Retail Sales are forecast to decline 12% in April, half again as much as the March plunge and almost equaling the 12.4% crushing in the six months of the second half of 2008 when the financial crisis overwhelmed the US economy.
Gold climbs to fresh multi-week tops, closer to $1740 level
Gold finally broke out of its bullish consolidation phase and jumped to fresh multi-week tops, around the $1738-39 region in the last hour.
WTI: 4H chart retains bull bias despite rejection at $28.24
WTI's 4-hour chart shows a symmetrical triangle breakout, having faced rejection above $28.20 during the overnight trade. The bias remains bullish, as the symmetrical triangle breakout confirmed on the 4-hour chart on Thu is still valid.