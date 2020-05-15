GBP/USD Forecast: At critical double bottom, next move depends on Brexit, Trump, US retail sales

GBP/USD has struggled to recover after hitting five-week lows.

Brexit talks, Sino-American relations, US retail sales stand out in a busy end to the week.

Friday's four-hour chart is pointing to a critical double-bottom.

On the backburner? Brexit may burst to center stage and with a blast – coronavirus news have overshadowed talks between the EU and the UK after future relations. Nevertheless, negotiations have been going on in the background and the clock continues ticking toward December 31, when the transition period expires.

Michel Barnier, the Chief EU negotiator, is set to address the press at around 11:00 GMT and take stock of a week of intense talks. Recent reports suggest both sides are far from forging a deal, with London accusing Brussels of "asking fart more." Trade between the UK and the EU is in the spotlight.

GBP/USD has been consolidating its losses from earlier this week, and Brexit development could help it pick a new direction. Top-tier US data is also eyed. Retail sales statistics for April are set to show a sharp decline in expenditure, with the Control Group – the "core of the core" set to catch up with headline sales.

US Retail Sales April Preview: As bad as can be but still expected

Another look at shoppers is due out later on, with the University of Michigan's initial Consumer Sentiment Index for May. Economists expect another decline, yet the reopening of the economy could help confidence stabilize.

See US Consumer Sentiment Preview: The triumph of hope over experience?

Pound/dollar fall has been mostly fueled by the Federal Reserve, which declined to open the door to setting negative interest rates, similar to the Bank of England. The Fed disappointed investors who had temporarily priced in such an option. Without sub-zero borrowing costs, the dollar advanced.

President Donald Trump also contributed to dollar strength by advocating for a stronger dollar. More importantly, Trump ramped up rhetoric against China by stating that the era of globalization is over, that supply chains should be brought home to America – and by refusing to speak to Xi Jinping, his Chinese counterpart. Tensions between the world's largest economies have been weighing on sentiment.

While the president also rejected the Democrats' new $3 trillion stimulus bill, Republicans are warming up to new relief to the economy, including another round of cheques to all citizens. Opening up government taps helped stabilize markets and supported the dollar.

Further developments on both fronts are set to rock markets.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

Pound/dollar has formed a double-bottom at 1.2165, after having hit that level both in early April and this week. That double-bottom is critical support, and losing it would send the currency pair to levels last seen in March.

Momentum on the four-hour chart is pointing to the downside while the Relative Strength Index is holding above 30 – shying away from oversold conditions. Cable trades below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages.

All in all, bears are in control.

Below 1.2165, further support awaits at 1.1980, which was a temporary peak in March, and then only 1.18.

Looking up, resistance awaits at 1.2250, a swing low in April, and then at 1.2270, a similar low point from May. The next levels to watch are 1.2340 and 1.2360.