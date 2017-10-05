GBP/USD Forecast: at a critical juncture ahead of BoE Super Thursday

The GBP/USD pair was almost unchanged during Asian session on Wednesday as investors gear up for an eventful UK docket, with BoE taking the centre stage. The BoE will not only announce its latest monetary policy decision but would release the keenly watched quarterly inflation report and minutes from the most recent policy meeting. On the economic data front, the UK Manufacturing and Industrial Production data are due for release but seems more likely to be overshadowed by BoE's Super Thursday.

Although the central bank is widely expected to maintain status quo monetary policy stance, investors would be interested to see how MPC members voted and are also speculating a mild hawkish twist in BoE's economic, especially on inflation as the latest CPI print moved back above target rate in March.

However, given the proximity of a snap general election in the UK, it would be interesting to see if the central bank avoids changing its outlook. Moreover, weaker Q1 GDP growth numbers and uncertainties surrounding Brexit negotiations should also keep policy makers on the back-foot and reaffirm that BoE would maintain a slightly dovish stance just to avoid any uncertainty. Nevertheless, the British Pound should get an additional boost if there is anything that suggests possibilities of any move by BoE before the end of 2018.

Technical outlook

After yesterday's failed attempt to conquer the key 1.30 psychological mark, the GBP/USD pair is now holding at an important juncture, marking a short-term ascending trend-channel support. With short-term indicators oscillating in neutral territory, the pair could turn in either direction depending on the BoE’s monetary policy stance.

A convincing break below the trend-channel support, currently near 1.2925 region, would negate any near-term bullish bias and trigger a short-term corrective slide. Below the said support, the pair seems vulnerable to drop below the 1.2900 handle and accelerate the slide towards 1.2865 horizontal level ahead of 1.2830 support. A follow through selling pressure has the potential to continue dragging the pair further towards the 1.2800 handle en-route 1.2770 strong support.

On the flip side, momentum above 1.2955 horizontal level might continue to confront some fresh supply at multi-month tops near 1.2985-90 region, above which a fresh bout of short-covering should open room for extension of the pair’s near-term appreciating move towards the ascending trend-channel hurdle near 1.3070 area.