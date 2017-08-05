GBP/USD Forecast: ascending trend-channel reaffirms near-term bullish bias

The US Dollar held overnight gains and has now moved into consolidation phase during Asian session on Tuesday, with both the GBP/USD and the EUR/USD major holding steady after yesterday's retracement from multi-month highs. In absence of any influential macroeconomic releases from the US, Monday's greenback recovery was led by continuous up-move in the US treasury bond yields as market now seems convinced that the Fed would eventually move towards raising interest rates at its June meeting.

Moreover, given that markets were already positioned for Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French Presidential election, a sharp profit taking slide in the EUR/USD pair further collaborated to the buck's up-move. The spillover effect weighed on the British Pound, with the GBP/USD pair failing just ahead of the key 1.30 psychological mark and correcting to 1.2930 level.

With yet another extremely light macroeconomic calendar, broader sentiment surrounding the greenback and the bond yield dynamics would continue to be key determinants of the market movement on Tuesday.

Technical outlook

GBP/USD

Barring last week’s dip to 1.2830 level, the pair has been grinding higher within a short-term ascending trend-channel and has held above 50-SMA (4-hourly) immediate support. With short-term technical indicators still holding in bullish territory, a move beyond the 1.30 handle and a follow through up-move remains a distinct possibility.

The bullish bias would get a further reinforcement when the pair moves beyond 1.2980 immediate hurdle, above which a fresh leg of up-move should lift it beyond the 1.30 handle towards testing the channel resistance near 1.2940 region.

Meanwhile on the flip side, 50-SMA (4-hourly) near 1.2920 region, closely followed by the ascending channel support near 1.2900 handle, should continue to limit any immediate downside. Failure to defend the 1.2920-1.2900 support region should trigger a near-term corrective slide initially towards 1.2865 horizontal support ahead of 1.2830 support. A follow through selling pressure has the potential to continue dragging the pair further towards the 1.2800 handle en-route 1.2770 strong support.

EUR/USD

The pair is rebounding from its immediate support near 1.0915 level, marking 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.0570-1.1022 recent up-move. However, with short-term technical indicators losing bullish traction, the pair seems more likely to extend the post-Macron corrective slide. Hence, weakness below 1.0915 immediate support should get extended towards 1.0885 intermediate horizontal support before the pair eventually drops to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level support near mid-1.0800s.

On the upside, 1.0945-50 area now seems to act as immediate hurdle, which if cleared decisively could lift the pair back towards the key 1.1000 psychological mark hurdle. A convincing move beyond the said handle would negate expectations of a near-term corrective slide and lift the pair beyond multi-month tops resistance near 1.1020-25 region towards testing 1.1060 resistance before eventually aiming to reclaim the 1.1100 handle.