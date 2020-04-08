GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2396
- UK PM Johnson “stable” and receiving "standard oxygen treatment."
- Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production in the UK both seen contracting.
- GBP/USD maintains its neutral stance despite advancing to a fresh 1-week high.
The GBP/USD pair surged to 1.2419, a level that was last seen a week ago, underpinned by the broad dollar’s weakness. The pair traded as low as 1.2287, from where it slowly recovered. Attention remains on the UK PM Johnson’s health, which remains in ICU amid suffering coronavirus. Nevertheless, the latest updates indicate that he is “stable” and receiving "standard oxygen treatment" while breathing without assistance. Meanwhile, the kingdom reported that the number of cases increased by 5,491 to 60,733, while the death toll rose by 938 to 7,097, these last, the largest daily increase on record.
The UK PM’s health remains the main concern, particularly considering a good part of its Cabinet is also affected by the coronavirus. This Thursday, the UK will publish Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production, both for February and expected to have contracted yearly basis. The kingdom will also publish the February Trade Balance, foreseen posting a £6 B deficit.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is hovering around 1.2400 as the day comes to an end, maintaining its short-term neutral stance despite the intraday advance. The 4-hour chart shows that it has held above the 50% retracement of the March decline at 1.2305, where it also has a flat 20 SMA. The pair is still developing below a mild-bearish 200 SMA, while technical indicators remain flat within positive levels. The 61.8% retracement of the mentioned slide comes at 1.2515, the level to surpass to become attractive for bulls.
Support levels: 1.2360 1.2305 1.2260
Resistance levels: 1.2420 1.2465 1.2515
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
