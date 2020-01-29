GBP/USD Current Price: 1.3016
- Pound ignoring US events unaffected by the market’s sentiment.
- Market believes that the BOE could surprise with a rate cut this Thursday.
- GBP/USD holding below 1.3040 which skews the risk to the downside.
The GBP/USD pair spent the day within familiar levels, stuck around 1.3000. The market shifted to cautious mode ahead of the US Federal Reserve announcement but in the case of Sterling, the quietness was exacerbated by upcoming UK news.
UK first-tier events will start this Thursday with the Bank of England monetary policy decision. The central bank is expected to keep rates on hold, although at least one more MPC is expected to vote in favor of a rate cut. However, there’s a good chance than more than one policymaker adding his voice to the current 2 members in favor of a cut. Governor Carney’s speech will be closely scrutinized afterward. Anyway, things don’t look good for the Pound, with Brexit scheduled for Friday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is ending the day little changed at around 1.3020, and the short-term technical picture indicates that the risk remains skewed to the downside, as the pair has spent the day below a Fibonacci level at 1.3040, the immediate resistance. In the 4-hour chart, the pair develops below all of its moving averages, and with the 20 SMA below the larger ones. Technical indicators have recovered from daily lows, but remain below their midlines. There are little chances that the pair will move ahead of BOE’s decision.
Support levels: 1.2970 1.2930 1.2895
Resistance levels: 1.3040 1.3085 1.3110
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advanced above 1.10 after moderately dovish Fed comments
EUR/USD is rising above 1.10 as Fed Chair Powell stressed that he wants inflation to hit 2%, not near this level. The bank also committed to supporting the repo market.
GBP/USD trades above 1.30 after Fed decision
GBP/USD is trading above 1.30 after the Fed left rates unchanged and committed to bringing inflation to 2%. The EU Parliament approved the Brexit accord as expected.
Bitcoin breaks the downward trend – “Long Bitcoin”
BTC/USD closes at $9,400 and confirms the bullish momentum scenario. XRP/USD accompanies Bitcoin and also confirms the new favorable scenario. ETH/USD is delayed and the bullish exhaustion level is set at $176.5.
Gold drops following the Fed keeping rates unchanged
Gold is trading at $1,570 at the time of writing following the Federal Reserve's interest rate announcement. Gold has travelled from a low of $1,563. to a high of $1,574. the DXY has fallen to a low of 97.94 form a high of 98.19 and US 10-Year Treasuries are trading between 1.6050% and 1.6680% at $1.6170 at the time of writing.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.