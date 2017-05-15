GBP/USD Forecast: aiming higher, further gains not confirmed yet

The British Pound is among the best performers this Monday, trading near a daily high of 1.2940 against the greenback achieved with London opening. Most of the advance is due to broad's dollar weakness, but part of it comes as anticipation to PM Theresa May speech. For the first time ever, she will participate in a Facebook live Q&A hosted by ITV news, to answer voter's questions. The event will take place in the US afternoon. With not much more in the macroeconomic calendar, but a couple of US reports, market's attention will likely center in May, and comments over the upcoming Brexit.

The GBP/USD pair 4 hours chat shows that the price is advancing above a still bearish 20 SMA, while the Momentum indicator heads north around its mid-line, and the RSI indicator consolidates around 55, not enough to confirm further advances, but indicating a limited downward scope.

There's a strong static resistance around 1.2960, meaning that the pair needs to advance beyond it to extend its advance towards the 1.3000 region. A break beyond this last will likely trigger stops, and result in an advance up to 1.3060. Below 1.2900, the picture turns short term bearish, with 1.2865 and 1.2830 as the next intraday supports.

