GBP/USD Current price: 1.3830

UK March Markit Manufacturing PMI was upwardly revised to 58.9.

US indexes rose to the detriment of Treasury yields and the dollar.

GBP/USD is slowly advancing, still unable to confirm additional gains ahead.

The GBP/USD pair jumped above 1.3800 and trades near a weekly high of 1.3846, as the pound got a boost from better than anticipated UK data. The March Markit Manufacturing PMI was upwardly revised to 58.9 from the previous estimate of 57.9, indicating the fastest output growth since late 2020, “as inflows of new business from both domestic and overseas markets strengthened,” according to the official report. On the other hand, upbeat US data boosted the market’s mood with US indexes rising to the detriment of Treasury yields. As it happens in Europe, the UK will be on a bank holiday until next Tuesday.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair trades around 1.3830, neutral-to-bullish in the near term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair keeps trading above a flat 20 SMA, while the daily high matched with an also directionless 100 SMA. The Momentum indicator heads firmly higher above its midline, while the RSI has lost bullish strength, consolidating at daily highs in the 59 area.

Support levels: 1.3810 1.3765 1.3720

Resistance levels: 1.3840 1.3890 1.3930