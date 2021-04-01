GBP/USD Current price: 1.3830
- UK March Markit Manufacturing PMI was upwardly revised to 58.9.
- US indexes rose to the detriment of Treasury yields and the dollar.
- GBP/USD is slowly advancing, still unable to confirm additional gains ahead.
The GBP/USD pair jumped above 1.3800 and trades near a weekly high of 1.3846, as the pound got a boost from better than anticipated UK data. The March Markit Manufacturing PMI was upwardly revised to 58.9 from the previous estimate of 57.9, indicating the fastest output growth since late 2020, “as inflows of new business from both domestic and overseas markets strengthened,” according to the official report. On the other hand, upbeat US data boosted the market’s mood with US indexes rising to the detriment of Treasury yields. As it happens in Europe, the UK will be on a bank holiday until next Tuesday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair trades around 1.3830, neutral-to-bullish in the near term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair keeps trading above a flat 20 SMA, while the daily high matched with an also directionless 100 SMA. The Momentum indicator heads firmly higher above its midline, while the RSI has lost bullish strength, consolidating at daily highs in the 59 area.
Support levels: 1.3810 1.3765 1.3720
Resistance levels: 1.3840 1.3890 1.3930
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
