GBP/USD Current price: 1.2348
- UK Retail Sales came in better than anticipated in May, but still indicate a sharp contraction.
- The UK government is planning an emergency cut to the country’s value-added tax.
- GBP/USD bearish in the short-term, the slump could accelerate once below 1.2300.
The GBP/USD pair fell for a second consecutive week to settle at 1.2350, a handful of pips above its monthly low at 1.2323. The pair fell as May Retail Sales were better-than-anticipated, although still showing a substantial contraction. According to the official release, sales were up by 12.0 after falling by 18.0% in April, although yearly basis, sales were down by 13.1% after falling by -22.7% in the previous month.
Over the weekend, news indicated that UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is mulling an emergency cut to the country’s value-added tax, in an attempt to boost consumption and the country’s recovery. This Monday, the UK will publish the CB Industrial Trends Survey on Orders, foreseen in June at -59 from -62 in the previous month.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair has turned bearish, as, in the daily chart, it has extended its slide below all of its moving averages. The 20 and 100 SMA converge around 1.2500, providing a relevant dynamic resistance area. Technical indicators, in the meantime, head firmly south within negative levels. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair has broken below its 200 SMA, which stands directionless around 1.2410 as technical indicators head lower well below their midlines, with the RSI currently at 25, in line with further slides ahead, particularly if it losses the 1.2300 threshold.
Support levels: 1.2340 1.2300 1.2265
Resistance levels: 1.2410 1.2450 1.2490
