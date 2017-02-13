GBP/USD Forecast: 50-DMA support might continue limiting any immediate downslide

The GBP/USD pair extended Friday's rebound from 50-day SMA support and was seen attempting a move to conquer 1.2500 handle, despite of broad based greenback strength. The US Dollar continued to gain some traction as Trump-reflation trade seems to have returned to the market after the US President pledged to unveil “phenomenal" tax plans in coming weeks.

Investors this week will focus on the Fed Chair Janet Yellen's testimony before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday. Market participants will closely scrutinize Yellen's comments on the US economic outlook in order to gauge possibilities and timing of next Fed rate-hike action, which would eventually determine the buck's next leg of near-term directional move.

Meanwhile, the incoming UK economic data has ensured that the economy would end 2016 with a respectable growth and has been lending some support to the British Pound. Data released on Friday showed industrial and manufacturing production in December recorded a strong m-o-m growth of 1.1% and 2.1% respectively. Also, the goods trade balance showed deficit falling to £-10.89 billion, while the NIESR GDP estimate for the three months to January came in at 0.7% and collaborated towards limiting any immediate sharp downslide for the major.

In absence of any major economic releases on Monday, the pair remains at the mercy of broader sentiment surrounding the greenback and any spillover effect from mounting concerns over Greek debt.

Technical outlook

GBP/USD

The pair is rebounding from converging 100-day & 50-day SMAs confluence support, and hence, a subsequent momentum above 1.2520 immediate resistance seems to lift the pair to 1.2550 hurdle marking 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3445-1.1980 downslide. A follow through buying interest above this resistance, leading to a successive break through 1.2580 resistance, has the potential to lift the pair beyond 1.2600 handle, towards its next important resistance near 1.2655-60 area.

On the flip side, 1.2450-30 region remains immediate strong support to defend, which if broken would negate any near-term bullish bias and turn the pair vulnerable to head back towards testing 1.2350-45 support, with some intermediate support at 1.2400 round figure mark.